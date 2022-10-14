Hiscox Ltd 28.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Hiscox Ltd with ticker (LON:HSX) now has a potential upside of 28.3% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 1,208 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hiscox Ltd share price of 866 GBX at opening today (14/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.3%. Trading has ranged between 8 (52 week low) and 876 (52 week high) with an average of 802,510 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,978,931,065.



Hiscox Ltd is a Bermuda-based diversified international insurance company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. Its segments include Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS. Its Hiscox Retail segment includes the results of the Company’s retail business divisions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America and Asia. The Hiscox United Kingdom and Hiscox Europe division underwrite personal and commercial lines of business. The Hiscox USA division comprises commercial, property and specialty business. Its Hiscox London Market segment consists of the internationally traded insurance business, including lines in property, marine and energy, casualty and other specialty insurance lines. Its Hiscox Re & ILS segment is the reinsurance division of the Company, combining the underwriting platforms in Bermuda and London.







