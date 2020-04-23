Hiscox Ltd 10.6% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Hiscox Ltd using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSX) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Hiscox Ltd are listed in the Financials sector within International Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 875 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.6% from today’s opening price of 791 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 158 points and decreased 567 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low is 654 GBX.

Hiscox Ltd has a 50 day moving average of 1,097.51 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,398.52. There are currently 288,611,435 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,632,134. Market capitalisation for LON:HSX is £2,170,935,249 GBP.

