Hiscox Ltd -5.2% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

Hiscox Ltd with ticker (LON:HSX) now has a potential downside of -5.2% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 895 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hiscox Ltd share price of 941 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -5.2%. Trading has ranged between 8 (52 week low) and 945 (52 week high) with an average of 876,572 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,121,501,647.

Hiscox Limited is a Bermuda-based insurer company. The Company is a holding company for subsidiaries involved in the business of insurance and reinsurance in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Guernsey, Europe and Asia. It operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re and Corporate Centre. Its Hiscox Retail consists of Hiscox United Kingdom and Ireland, Hiscox Europe and Hiscox International. The Hiscox United Kingdom and Europe division provides commercial insurance for small- and medium-sized businesses. Its Hiscox London Market consists of the internationally traded insurance business, including lines in property, marine and energy, casualty and other specialty insurance lines. Its Hiscox Re is the reinsurance division of the Company, combining the underwriting platforms in Bermuda, London and Paris. The Corporate Centre consists of the investment return, finance costs and administrative costs associated with its management activities.



