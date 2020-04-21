HireQuest – Consenus Indicates Potential -68.2% Downside

HireQuest with ticker code (HQI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.1 and 2.1 and has a mean target at 2.1. Now with the previous closing price of 6.6 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -68.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.38 and the 200 day moving average is 6.6. The market cap for the company is $86m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hirequest.com

HireQuest provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center and changed its name to HireQuest in September 2019. HireQuest was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

