HireQuest – Consenus Indicates Potential -67.2% Downside

HireQuest with ticker code (HQI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.1 and 2.1 calculating the mean target price we have 2.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.4 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -67.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $86m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hirequest.com

HireQuest provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center and changed its name to HireQuest in September 2019. HireQuest was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

