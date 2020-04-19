HireQuest – Consenus Indicates Potential -66.9% Downside

HireQuest found using ticker (HQI) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 2.1 and 2.1 calculating the mean target price we have 2.1. With the stocks previous close at 6.34 this would imply there is a potential downside of -66.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.38 and the 200 day moving average is 6.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $89m. Find out more information at: http://www.hirequest.com

HireQuest provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center and changed its name to HireQuest in September 2019. HireQuest was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

