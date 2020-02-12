Hilton Food Group plc 3.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Hilton Food Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HFG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Hilton Food Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 980 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -3.4% from today’s opening price of 1014 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50 points and decreased 0 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1133.86 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 855 GBX.

Hilton Food Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,069.93 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,018.53. There are currently 81,724,697 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 130,269. Market capitalisation for LON:HFG is £858,109,318 GBP.