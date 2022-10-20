Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Hilton Food Group plc 23.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Hilton Food Group plc with ticker (LON:HFG) now has a potential upside of 23.1% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 850 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hilton Food Group plc share price of 654 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 23.1%. Trading has ranged between 509 (52 week low) and 1,257 (52 week high) with an average of 328,675 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £554,913,826.

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist international food packing business. The Company is an international protein producer supplying international food retailers in approximately 14 European countries, Australia and New Zealand. It offers a range of foods, including red meat, meat, poultry, fish, food for now, food for later, and vegetarian and vegan. It works in partnership with suppliers to deliver pork, beef, lamb, veal and poultry. Its added value ranges include sausages, burgers, meatballs, kebabs, meatloaf, schnitzel, and marinated steaks and joints. It sources fishes from farms and fisheries. Its range of fish products include smoked salmon, wet fish, shellfish, coated fish, fish cakes and prawns. It also manufactures fish and sauce combinations in United Kingdom. The Company offers a range sandwiches, wraps, baguettes, salads, hummus and pre-cooked burgers. Its food for later ranges includes ready meals, pizza, garlic bread and soups.



