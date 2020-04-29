Hilton Food Group plc 12.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Hilton Food Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HFG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Hilton Food Group plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1020 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -12.9% from the opening price of 1170.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 168.4 points and increased 130.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1170.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 711 GBX.

Hilton Food Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,038.65 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,031.70. There are currently 81,726,022 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 114,105. Market capitalisation for LON:HFG is £921,869,528 GBP.

