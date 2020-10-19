Hilltop Holdings Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Hilltop Holdings Inc. with ticker code (HTH) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 24.8. Now with the previous closing price of 21.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The 50 day MA is 20.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,997m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hilltop-holdings.com

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies, as well as reinsurance products. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

