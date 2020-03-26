Hill & Smith Holdings PLC 22.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HILS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1325 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 22.3% from today’s opening price of 1083 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 378 points and decreased 427 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1534 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1030 GBX.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,420.60 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,314.79. There are currently 79,451,267 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 151,832. Market capitalisation for LON:HILS is £837,416,354 GBP.

