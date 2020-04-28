Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 6.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HIK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2200 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.6% from today’s opening price of 2356 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 391.5 points and increased 392.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2405 GBX while the 52 week low is 1553 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,043.07 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,994.59. There are currently 242,329,031 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 850,660. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £5,738,351,454 GBP.

