Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 4.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HIK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1850 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.4% from the opening price of 1934.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25.5 points and decreased 166.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2212 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1491.5 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,966.50 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,897.61. There are currently 242,319,010 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 366,830. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £4,573,771,313 GBP.