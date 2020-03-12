Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 37.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HIK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2390 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.8% from today’s opening price of 1735 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 140 points and decreased 154.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2212 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1540 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,926.01 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,935.05. There are currently 242,329,031 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 480,893. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £4,285,588,913 GBP.

