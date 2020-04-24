Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HIK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 2400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.0% from today’s opening price of 2353 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 553 points and increased 427 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2394 GBX while the 52 week low is 1553 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,022.42 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,988.59. There are currently 242,329,031 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 881,429. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £5,740,774,744 GBP.

