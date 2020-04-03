Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 14.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HIK) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Citigroup. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.8% from the opening price of 2177 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 248.5 points and increased 242.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2228.61 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1553 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,911.18 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,952.76. There are currently 242,329,031 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 805,511. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £5,374,857,907 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn