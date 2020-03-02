Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc 11.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HIK) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1950 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.3% from today’s opening price of 1752.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 78.5 points and decreased 145.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2212 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1540 GBX.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,939.56 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,926.29. There are currently 242,329,031 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 346,001. Market capitalisation for LON:HIK is £4,531,552,879 GBP.

