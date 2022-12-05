Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -6.3% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with ticker (LON:HIK) now has a potential downside of -6.3% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,440 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc share price of 1,531 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -6.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,175 (52 week low) and 2,294 (52 week high) with an average of 590,267 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,398,619,500.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling of a broad range of generic, branded and in-licensed pharmaceuticals products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms. The Company operates through three segments, such as Injectables, Generics and Branded. The Injectables business develops and manufactures generic injectable products, which are primarily used in hospitals. The Generics business develops and manufactures oral and other non-injectable generic products. The Branded business develops and manufactures branded generics and markets and sells in-licensed patented products in Middle East/North Africa (MENA). The Company’s products are sold in the retail and hospital markets. It also markets its products in Canada, which includes approximately 25 sterile injectable products, three in-licenced ophthalmic products and a pipeline of seven additional products.







