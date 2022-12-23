Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc -16.3% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc with ticker (LON:HIK) now has a potential downside of -16.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 1,350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc share price of 1,570 GBX at opening today (23/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -16.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,175 (52 week low) and 2,266 (52 week high) with an average of 612,080 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,429,046,387.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling of a broad range of generic, branded and in-licensed pharmaceuticals products in solid, semi-solid, liquid and injectable final dosage forms. The Company operates through three segments, such as Injectables, Generics and Branded. The Injectables business develops and manufactures generic injectable products, which are primarily used in hospitals. The Generics business develops and manufactures oral and other non-injectable generic products. The Branded business develops and manufactures branded generics and markets and sells in-licensed patented products in Middle East/North Africa (MENA). The Company’s products are sold in the retail and hospital markets. It also markets its products in Canada, which includes approximately 25 sterile injectable products, three in-licenced ophthalmic products and a pipeline of seven additional products.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.