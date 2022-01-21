Twitter
High cholesterol – Blood testing crucial to avoid health complications

Goodbody Health

The NHS estimates that more than two in five people in England have high cholesterol which puts them at significant risk of developing heart disease, and around 6.5 million adults in England are currently taking lipid-lowering drugs such as statins. Cholesterol is a waxy fat-like substance which moves throughout your body in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can lead to serious health complications. With high cholesterol, you can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels that may go unnoticed. 

The Express noted in a recent article that because high cholesterol does not cause symptoms, the condition is often diagnosed during routine blood tests so getting levels checked is crucial because both coronary heart disease and peripheral artery disease cause serious health complications, including heart attacks and stroke.

DirectorsTalk caught up with Goodbody Health Inc (AQSE:GDBY) CEO Marc Howells to ask just how important blood tests are in everyday life:  

“Blood tests are becoming a really crucial part of everyday life. An ever increasing number of consumers want to take more personal responsibility for their health because what they don’t know might be hurting them. Routine blood testing is a very straightforward, fast and practical way of monitoring your overall health and well being. Importantly, a blood screening provides an early warning mechanism so you can catch potential health problems, such as high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol before they fully arise and can take appropriate action. 

Unfortunately, getting an NHS blood test is becoming harder and harder as the UK health service is increasingly strained.  Goodbody Health is helping to plug that gap in the market and support the NHS. We are developing a national footprint of Community Diagnostic Hubs (CDHs) to provide cutting edging diagnostic tests to the local community that deliver quick results in clinic. Our offering is proving to be a win-win for both the local pharmacies and the communities they serve.”

Goodbody Health Group Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the Aquis Stock Exchange – Growth Market (AQSE) Apex segment, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), providing current and prospective shareholders with multiple platforms in which to buy and sell Goodbody Health Group Inc. stock under the EPIC codes: CSE: GDBY / AQSE: GDBY / FRA: 484 / OTC: SCNNF. Retail customers can trade via online brokers AJ Bell, Jarvis Investment Management, Interactive Investor and The Share Centre, alongside the extensive range of telephone broking service providers.

