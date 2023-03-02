Hexcel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.6% Downside

Hexcel Corporation found using ticker (HXL) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 81 and 51 and has a mean target at 67.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.95 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.93 while the 200 day moving average is 58.89. The market cap for the company is $6,120m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hexcel.com

The potential market cap would be $5,653m based on the market concensus.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets fabrics, multi-axials, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and rail transportation. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings; and RF interference control products for military and aerospace applications. This segment also provides interference control materials, structural composites, and services; dielectric absorber foams; magnetic absorbers; and thermoplastics for commercial and defense applications. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.