Hexcel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.5% Downside

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 54 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 35.9. Now with the previous closing price of 41.97 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.5%. The day 50 moving average is 35.44 while the 200 day moving average is 38.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,518m. Find out more information at: http://www.hexcel.com

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.