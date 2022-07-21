Hexcel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Hexcel Corporation found using ticker (HXL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 73 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 60.13. With the stocks previous close at 56.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.84 and the 200 day moving average is 55.41. The market cap for the company is $4,824m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hexcel.com

The potential market cap would be $5,129m based on the market concensus.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.