Hexcel Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hexcel Corporation found using ticker (HXL) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 61.63. Now with the previous closing price of 59.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day MA is 57.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,969m. Company Website: https://www.hexcel.com

The potential market cap would be $5,115m based on the market concensus.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, rotorcraft blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components used in rotorcraft blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells its products directly through its managers, product managers, and sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

