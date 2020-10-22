Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 987.0% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 987.0%. The day 50 moving average is 1.32 and the 200 day moving average is 2.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $250m. Company Website: http://www.hertz.com

Hertz Global Holdings, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Rental Car, International Rental Car, and All Other Operations. The company rents cars, vans, crossovers, and light trucks under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,400 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, monthly, or multi-month basis. The company also sells value-added services; and vehicles, as well as offers car and van-sharing membership services. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 567,600 vehicles in the United States and 204,000 vehicles in international operations. The company serves business and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida. On May 22, 2020, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with The Hertz Corporation.

