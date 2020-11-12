Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 1,011.1% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 38 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 20. Now with the previous closing price of 1.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1,011.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.29 and the 200 day moving average is 1.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $278m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

Company profile, news, interviews on:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

    Share on twitter
    Twitter
    Share on linkedin
    LinkedIn
    Share on facebook
    Facebook
    Share on email
    Email
    Share on whatsapp
    WhatsApp

    News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Latest interviews

    Company Presentations

    FTSE 100

    FTSE 100 News

    FTSE 250

    AIM All Share Index

    Sustainability

    Q&A's

    Funds

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.