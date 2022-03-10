Hertz Global Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 55.1% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings found using ticker (HTZ) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 24 with a mean TP of 28.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 55.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.99 and the 200 day moving average is 21.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,603m. Find out more information at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $13,342m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.