Hertz Global Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings found using ticker (HTZ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 18 and has a mean target at 25.17. Now with the previous closing price of 16.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 49.9%. The day 50 moving average is 16.41 and the 200 day moving average is 18.35. The company has a market cap of $5,667m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,496m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings. operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.