Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 83.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 30.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 83.1%. The 50 day MA is 19.29 and the 200 day MA is 20.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,356m. Find out more information at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $11,639m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

