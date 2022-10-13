Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.3% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 28.25. Now with the previous closing price of 16.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 74.3%. The day 50 moving average is 18.92 and the 200 day moving average is 19.84. The market cap for the company is $6,095m. Company Website: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $10,623m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.