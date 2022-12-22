Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.0% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 25.17. With the stocks previous close at 15.07 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 67.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.85. The market cap for the company is $4,958m. Company Website: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,280m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.