Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.4% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 26 with a mean TP of 30. With the stocks previous close at 18.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 64.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.46 and the 200 day moving average is 21.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,457m. Find out more information at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $13,901m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car segments. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.