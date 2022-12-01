Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 57.6% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 26.6. Now with the previous closing price of 16.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.6%. The 50 day MA is 17.27 and the 200 day MA is 19.09. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,744m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $9,052m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.