Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.6% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 18 with the average target price sitting at 25.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 52.6%. The 50 day MA is 16.51 and the 200 day MA is 18.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,529m. Find out more information at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,439m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.