Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.7% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 34 and 20 with the average target price sitting at 26.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 51.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,564m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $8,437m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.