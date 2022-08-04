Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.5% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc with ticker code (HTZ) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 18 and has a mean target at 29.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 44.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.18 while the 200 day moving average is 21.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,704m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hertz.com

The potential market cap would be $11,131m based on the market concensus.

Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.