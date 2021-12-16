Hertz Global Holdings, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.8% Upside

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc found using ticker (HTZ) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 34 and 28 and has a mean target at 31.33. With the stocks previous close at 22.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.8%. The day 50 moving average is 26.28 while the 200 day moving average is 21.32. The company has a market cap of $10,332m. Find out more information at: https://www.hertz.com
Hertz Global Holdings operates as a vehicle rental company. It operates through Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car segments. The company provides vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It also sells vehicles; and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets. Hertz Global Holdings was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.
