Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.6% Downside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2 with a mean TP of 5.77. With the stocks previous close at 6.31 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.39 while the 200 day moving average is 5.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $228m. Visit the company website at: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHTÂ.

