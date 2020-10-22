Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 2 and has a mean target at 5.77. With the stocks previous close at 5.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 5.69 while the 200 day moving average is 5.64. The company has a market cap of $199m. Find out more information at: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHTÂ.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn