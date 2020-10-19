Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust with ticker code (HT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 2 with a mean TP of 5.77. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.79 while the 200 day moving average is 5.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $195m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHTÂ.

