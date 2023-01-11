Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.18 and the 200 day moving average is 9.59. The company has a market cap of $347m. Find out more information at: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $471m based on the market concensus.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “HT.”

