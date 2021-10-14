Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust with ticker code (HT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 9 with a mean TP of 11.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.98 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The day 50 moving average is 9.33 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $349m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â