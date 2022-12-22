Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.45. Now with the previous closing price of 9.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.13 and the 200 day MA is 9.63. The company has a market cap of $371m. Company Website: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $456m based on the market concensus.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.