Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust with ticker code (HT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.73 and the 200 day MA is 9.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $399m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $482m based on the market concensus.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.