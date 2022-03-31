Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust with ticker code (HT) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.33. Now with the previous closing price of 9.4 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 9.17 and the 200 day MA is 9.51. The market cap for the company is $379m. Find out more information at: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $457m based on the market concensus.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â