Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 9 and has a mean target at 11.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The 50 day MA is 9.55 and the 200 day MA is 10.24. The company has a market capitalisation of $380m. Find out more information at: https://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â