Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.3% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.95. With the stocks previous close at 10.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.3%. The day 50 moving average is 9.29 while the 200 day moving average is 9.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $412m. Find out more information at: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $491m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.