Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.2% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 11.55. With the stocks previous close at 9.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.2%. The 50 day MA is 9.26 and the 200 day moving average is 10.39. The market cap for the company is $373m. Find out more information at: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â