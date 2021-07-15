Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust found using ticker (HT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 8 with a mean TP of 11.9. With the stocks previous close at 10.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The day 50 moving average is 11.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.29. The market cap for the company is $399m. Company Website: http://www.hersha.com

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â