Hersha Hospitality Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

Hersha Hospitality Trust with ticker code (HT) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.45. With the stocks previous close at 9.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The day 50 moving average is 8.84 and the 200 day moving average is 9.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $398m. Company Website: https://www.hersha.com

The potential market cap would be $465m based on the market concensus.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company’s 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company’s common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.